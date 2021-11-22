Preparations continue for Christmas celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities' Affairs, Wazir Zada Monday said that preparations were continuing to celebrate Christmas in a befitting manner.

Talking during a meeting with president PTI Minorities' Wing Malakand Shakeel Sadiq, he said that the PTI government was following a comprehensive and durable policy for the uplift of minorities.

He said that for this purpose, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 450 million in the annual development programme (ADP).

Furthermore, he said the provincial government has also announced scholarships for the children of minorities' community out of which an amount of Rs one million was being provided for Ph.D scholars.

He said that beside dowry funds were also being provided for various festivals and reforms in minorities' affairs.