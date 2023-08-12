Open Menu

Preparations Continue To Celebrate Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Preparations continue to celebrate Independence Day

Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, preparations are going on in connection with Independence Day all across Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) : Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, preparations are going on in connection with Independence Day all across Dir Lower.

The District Secretariat Balambat was decorated with national flags and banners. Under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Balambat Tariq Ayub, banners regarding Independence Day were put up at various places in Balambat.

Apart from this, under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Khal, Pakistani flags and banners were put up in different places of Tehsil Khal regarding Independence Day, while in connection with the Independence Day, various public places of Adeenzai were under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Iqbal Hassan.

Independence Day banners were placed on government buildings. There is great excitement among the people of late regarding the Independence Day and dresses made of flags, badges, national flag and green crescent flags have become the center of public attention in various markets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independence Dir Balambat Khal Market All From Government

Recent Stories

CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner o ..

CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner of Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 FESCO invites applications for recruitment

FESCO invites applications for recruitment

13 minutes ago
 EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red ..

EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red Sea

14 minutes ago
 Football: Premier League results

Football: Premier League results

14 minutes ago
 HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on ..

HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on 14 August

14 minutes ago
 China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

9 minutes ago
Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Ch ..

Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

14 minutes ago
 Senior professors seek justice in Principals' post ..

Senior professors seek justice in Principals' postings

18 minutes ago
 At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia ..

At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia's coast

18 minutes ago
 Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of indepen ..

Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of independence day

18 minutes ago
 Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

18 minutes ago
 3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan