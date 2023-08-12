Preparations continue to celebrate Independence Day

Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, preparations are going on in connection with Independence Day all across Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) : Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, preparations are going on in connection with Independence Day all across Dir Lower.

The District Secretariat Balambat was decorated with national flags and banners. Under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Balambat Tariq Ayub, banners regarding Independence Day were put up at various places in Balambat.

Apart from this, under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Khal, Pakistani flags and banners were put up in different places of Tehsil Khal regarding Independence Day, while in connection with the Independence Day, various public places of Adeenzai were under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Iqbal Hassan.

Independence Day banners were placed on government buildings. There is great excitement among the people of late regarding the Independence Day and dresses made of flags, badges, national flag and green crescent flags have become the center of public attention in various markets.