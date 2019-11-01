Preparations expedited for holding International Seerah Conference on 12 Rabi ul Awwal: Faisal Javed

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Friday said that the federal government had expedited the preparations of International Rehmatul-lil- Aalamin conference

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Friday said that the Federal government had expedited the preparations of International Rehmatul-lil- Aalamin conference.

The conference titled 'State of Madina and Modern Islamic Welfare State' will be held on November 10 (Sunday). Religious scholars and teachers, students of universities, colleges and religious seminaries have written research papers.

As many as 70 research papers have already been selected for the award of prizes.

The prime minister will distribute the prizes among the winners.

He said the International Seerah Conference would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Dr Arif Alvi will preside over the concluding session of the Seerah Conference, said a press release issued here.

He said Ulema, religious scholars and people from different segment of lives had already been invited to participate in the conference.

Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Oman, Iraq, Tunisia and Syria, Mufti-e-Azam Oman, Vice Chancellor Jamia Alazhar and professors of Madina University would also participate in the conference.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri is supervising the arrangements of the conference.