Preparations finalized for 16th Annual Exhibition for Young Artists at Lahore Arts Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The preparations for the 16th Annual Young Artist Exhibition under the auspices of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) have been finalized here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai reviewed the artwork on display at the art gallery and she was briefed about the artwork by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi at Alhamra Art Gallery.� Zulfi said this year Alhamra has received approximately 500 artworks from all over the country, created by 400 artists including paintings, miniature paintings, drawings, print-makings, sculptures, installations, videos, ceramic and graphic arts,adding that ten best artists would get the cash prizes and "Young Artist Award".

Saman Rai said that every piece of art displayed in this exhibition has some subtle message which would be of interest to the viewers.

She said that the encouragement of the youth would be the guarantor of their bright future that's why Alhamra creates rooms for young souls and promote them to show their skills to the masses and the master's."We hope to continue this exhibition for upcoming years with more zeal and improvement", she added.