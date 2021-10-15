Preparations finalized for 46th 'International Rehmatul Lil Aalamin' conference

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalized the arrangements for holding 46th International Rehmat-ul- Lil-Aalamin (PBUH) conference in the federal capital on Monday as part of Eid Milad-un- Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrations in a befitting manner

The two-day conference titled " Role of Masjid, Madaris, Khanqas and Imambargahs for the promotion of Unity and Harmony in the light of teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)," would be held on Rabi ul Awwal 11 and 12 (Monday-Tuesday) in Islamabad. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser would be the chief guest on inaugural day of the conference. After distribution of prizes, a Mehfil-Na'at would held in which renowned Naat reciters would recite Na'ats to pay homage the the holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

There would be two session in the second day of the conference . President Arif Alvi would preside over the first session while Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair the last session of the conference.

The conference was the annual event of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony since 1976.

The main aim of organizing the conference was to highlight the soft image of islam, disseminate the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) and also encourage the authors by giving them prizes on their outstanding books on Seerat and research papers written on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The Ministry regularly distributes those research papers among the people free of cost, besides uploading the award winning Seerat books on its website for the benefit of the people.

The people from all walks of life, including Parliamentarians, ambassadors, Ulema, scholars, students of religious seminaries, universities, deans of universities and representatives of chambers of commerce and industry would attend the moot.

Meanwhile, similar Seerat conferences would also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters. The prominent personalities and dignitaries including governors, ministers, eminent Ulema and Mashaikh would attend the conferences.