Preparations finalized for Bari Imam Urs, anti-encroachment drive underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalized arrangements for the Urs celebrations at Bari Imam, scheduled to begin on August 7.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sahibzada Yousaf had visited the area to inspect the preparations, which include parking facilities, cleanliness, administrative coordination, and security arrangements, said the spokesman of ICT administration here Wednesday.

During his visit, Assistant Commissioner Secretariat provided a detailed briefing about the measures in place for crowd management and public convenience. Officials reviewed the entry and exit routes for vehicles and pedestrians, ensuring there would be no disruptions in traffic flow during the event.

Security arrangements have also been tightened around the shrine area, with deployment of police and other law enforcement personnel. Surveillance systems and walk-through gates have been installed at key entry points to monitor the movement of visitors.

To manage the expected crowd, the administration has arranged designated parking areas, shuttle services, and clear signboards for guidance. Sanitation workers have been deployed to maintain cleanliness throughout the Urs.

Special attention has been given to the hygiene of food stalls and temporary shops set up around the shrine.

Health and safety teams are expected to remain present during the event to monitor compliance with basic food safety standards.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also intensified its anti-encroachment campaign across the city. A targeted operation has been launched in the Bari Imam area under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Uzair Ali Khan.

According to the administration, illegal structures and encroachments around the shrine and nearby roads are being removed to ensure smooth movement of visitors. This operation is part of a broader city-wide initiative to clear public spaces and restore access to walkways, streets, and government land.

Officials said that shopkeepers and vendors had been issued prior warnings, and action is now being taken against those who failed to comply. Heavy machinery is being used to remove illegal stalls, sheds, and other encroachments.

The administration has urged citizens and visitors to cooperate with the authorities during the Urs and avoid any activities that may disrupt the event or cause inconvenience to others.

The Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam is one of the most attended religious gatherings in the Federal capital, attracting devotees from various parts of the country. The district administration plans to keep monitoring the situation throughout the event to ensure everything runs smoothly.