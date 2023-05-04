Preparations finalized for intermediate exams in Balochistan: Chairman BBISE

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch on Thursday said that the preparations for the intermediate exams across Balochistan starting from May 13 were completed.

Roll number slips of the students have also been issued, over 93,733 students are participating in the entrance exams, while 257 examination centers were established across the province, more than 800 supervisor staff have been appointed, during which around 86 center inspectors will be appointed for the upcoming exam in the province, he added.

He expressed these views while giving a briefing to journalists here regarding the examination.

He said that an automatic digital system was introduced to develop the examination system on modern lines saying that under the Digital Attendance and Monitoring System "DAMS" real-time online attendance of the examination staff and the monitoring staff including the students participating in the examinations would be taken.

He said that elimination of duplication was the first priority for which it has been decided to conduct exams under e-marking dams.

Balochistan Board for conducting fair and transparent examinations, cheating is a scourge that must be eradicated, he noted.

He further said that the BBISE has always conducted clean and transparent examinations in a peaceful environment according to the national aspirations and has given the message that the Balochistan Board was always ready to fulfill its national duty.

The process of reforms in the Balochistan Board is going on and, it is our effort that by implementing the reform projects, maximum facilities related to the Board will be brought to the people at their doorsteps, he underlined.

He said that earlier, facilities for online degree, issuance of DMC, verification of credentials, and recounting procedure have been provided.

Under the e-marking dams, the attendance of the designated staff in all the examination centers of Balochistan willbe ensured 100% while under this system based on transparency, the attendance of the students participating in the examinations will be at the allotted centers and it will not be possible that manual Attendance should be fixed atone place, he described.