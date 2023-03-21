Preparations finalized for Pakistan Day in Ziarat: DC Shabir

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Shabir Ahmed Badeni chaired a meeting of district officers in connection with preparations for Pakistan Day on March 23.

District Police Officer Akhtar Achakzai, FC Major Afnan, Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Abdullah bin Arif and line department officers participated in the meeting and important decisions were taken regarding the grand celebration of Pakistan Day in District Ziarat. It was decided in the meeting that the district administration will organize flag march and various programs.

In this regard, a rally will also be held tomorrow in Tehsil Sanjawi.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Shabir Ahmed Badeni addressing on this occasion said that like the whole country, 23 March would be celebrated with enthusiasm in Ziarat district as well, and all preparations in this regard have been completed.

He said that Pakistan belongs to all of us, everyone has to play a role in its development and we gained this country because of the sacrifices of our elders.

We should appreciate the sacrifices of our elders and pledge to play a leading role in the development and prosperity of this country because when the country develops, prosperity will also come, he said.

He directed the district officers to play the full role to celebrate March 23 in a grand manner.