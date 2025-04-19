Preparations finalized for upcoming anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Saturday chaired a meeting for upcoming anti-polio campaign, bringing together senior officers from the Health Department, district administration, police, and other line departments.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for ensuring the vaccination of every child under five years of age across the district. He also called for enhanced public awareness, improved performance of vaccination teams, and robust monitoring mechanisms.

A detailed review of the campaign’s preparations, including team training, security measures, and vaccine availability, was conducted during the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the health department and relevant authorities to ensure that all 225,469 children across the district receive polio drops.

He also stressed the importance of inter-departmental cooperation and directed the police to provide full security coverage throughout the campaign.

To facilitate the door-to-door vaccination drive, 1,657 teams have been formed, tasked with reaching every household across the district. The Deputy Commissioner further directed revenue magistrates to oversee vaccination efforts in their respective areas, ensuring full coverage.

Additionally, he called for an extensive public awareness campaign through media, religious scholars, and the Information Department to educate parents about the critical importance of polio vaccination.