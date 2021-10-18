UrduPoint.com

Preparations Finalized To Celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) On Oct 19

Mon 18th October 2021

Preparations finalized to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) on Oct 19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :All preparations were completed to celebrate Jashan Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) with religious sanctity on Tuesday (Oct 19).

The Masajid, roads, streets and buildings of city and Rural talukas were decorated with colourful lights and green buntings to celebrate birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The district administration and Police have devised a security plan to maintain law and order during Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).

All arrangements were completed by the civil administration and municipal authorities and cleanliness measures were also carried out to facilitate people for observance of 12th Rabiul Awal, a day when the last Prophet of Allah was born in Holy city of Makkah.

In order to maintain peace, district Police have deployed security personnel at entrance and exit points of the city and people are being searched to ensure a secure atmosphere.

More Stories From Pakistan

