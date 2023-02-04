Preparations finalized to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day': Qamar Zaman Kaira

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said the ministry had finalized all preparations to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05 to express sympathies with oppressed Kashmiri people

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit Muzaffarabad to address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative assembly while the special messages of Prime Minister and President of Pakistan would be aired and through different media tools on the Solidarity Day.

He said the documentaries to highlight Indian atrocities and tyranny in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be aired on Pakistan Television (ptv) and other channels. Social media would be used as a tool to raise voices to urge the international community to pressurize India to stop its atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people.

"Private television channels and FM Radio is committed to covering the event organized in various parts of the country on eve of Solidarity Day," Kaira added.

He said Pakistanis living across the world would express their solidarity with the Kashmiri people in this difficult time. The solidarity walk had also been arranged at Shahrah-e-Dastoor in this regard, he apprised.

The adviser said one minute's silence would be observed to pay glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs those had sacrifices their lives for the Kashmir cause.

He concluded the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had already displayed the banners on various Shahrahs including the Express Highway in the Federal capital.