Preparations Finalized To Observe PPP’s 56th Foundation Day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is set to observe its 56th Youm-e-Tasees (Foundation Day) in Quetta on Thursday (November 30) for which the leadership and workers of the Balochistan Chapter finalized the preparations.

“The main function will be held in Quetta for the first time, where Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leadership will address a grand rally,” party sources told APP here on Monday.

They said that the Chairman PPP has directed all party leadership and workers to observe the Foundation Day enthusiastically by organizing public meetings across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto founded the Pakistan Peoples Party on November 30, 1967.

Seeing the manifesto of Quaid-e-Awam, people belonging to different classes including landlords, capitalists and chiefs joined the party, but the reality is that the PPP emerged primarily as a party of the exploited poor, labourers, farmers and students.

The downtrodden class, which suffered from crushing deprivations, got consciousness and language to speak for themselves.

Those with bare feet and torn clothes got the courage and strength so much so that for the first time in the political history of Pakistan, there were slogans of “Death to Capitalism” in the rallies.

During the 1950s and 1960s, countless new leaders emerged on the map of the world. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was considered among the greatest leaders of Asia during the 1960s and 1970s.

Today, the PPP is the only political party in the country, which has a considerable following in all four provinces, tribal areas and northern regions and provides equal opportunities to every section irrespective of the urban area, sect, religion and gender.

The PPP always has and will continue to strive for a society based on social justice, the rule of law and human dignity.

The PPP is a symbol of the federation, which started politics based on the federation. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a leader with great political thought and wisdom who was a born reformist who could convince and lead the nation with his charismatic personality.

