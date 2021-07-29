UrduPoint.com
Preparations Finalized To Observe Yume-e-Shuhadda In Befitting Manner : DPO

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:41 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid on Wednesday said that all preparations had been finalized to observe Youm-e-Ghaziyan and Yume-e-Shuhadda in a befitting manner to pay tribute to sacrifices of police personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid on Wednesday said that all preparations had been finalized to observe Youm-e-Ghaziyan and Yume-e-Shuhadda in a befitting manner to pay tribute to sacrifices of police personnel.

In a video message, he said that Youm-e-Ghaziyan will be observed on August 1 and Yume-e-Shuhadda on August 4 on the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

He said that Quran Khwani would be held in police line Kohat and police contingents led by officers would visit the graves of Shuhada to pay tribute.

He said that police contingents would visit the houses of Shuhada to meet their families.

DPO said that separate facilitation desk had been set up to facilitate families of 79 martyrs of Kohat Police to resolve their problems. He said police would look after welfare of families of martyrs.

