Preparations finalized to prevent water-logging in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalized all the arrangements needed for preventing water-logging in the city due to rain which will fall as a result of Monsoon.

“With the monsoon season approaching, the authorities in Islamabad are gearing up to ensure the city is prepared for the rains,” said a news statement by the ICT administration.

The ICT administration shared a comprehensive plan in this regard which spelled out a series of activities that were aimed at keeping the city functioning smoothly.

“Firstly, the cleaning of drains has been completed as part of the pre-monsoon plan. Ongoing work in various areas will soon be finished,” it said, adding all the machinery needed for cleaning the city during the monsoon “is ready to go”.

The ICT administration said equipment had been distributed to both urban and rural areas, with a particular focus on residential zones. “Should there be heavy rainfall, standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be enacted in all these areas.

”

According to the local administration, rescue teams equipped with de-watering sets would be on standby during the rains.

“In case of water accumulation, especially in basements, residents can call emergency numbers 15 or 16,” it said, adding the teams would respond promptly to any standing water issues.

“Areas that experienced significant water logging last year are under close watch,” the administration stressed.

It said meetings were held with all relevant departments to prepare for potential issues. Special attention was being given to E-11, which faced severe water problems last year.

The Capital Development Authority's (CDA) environmental wing would be actively monitoring the situation on the roads. Immediate action would be taken if any trees fall during the rains.

“These measures are aimed at minimizing disruptions and ensuring a swift response to any emergencies during the monsoon season,” it noted.