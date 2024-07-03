Open Menu

Preparations Finalized To Prevent Water-logging In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Preparations finalized to prevent water-logging in city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalized all the arrangements needed for preventing water-logging in the city due to rain which will fall as a result of Monsoon.

“With the monsoon season approaching, the authorities in Islamabad are gearing up to ensure the city is prepared for the rains,” said a news statement by the ICT administration.

The ICT administration shared a comprehensive plan in this regard which spelled out a series of activities that were aimed at keeping the city functioning smoothly.

“Firstly, the cleaning of drains has been completed as part of the pre-monsoon plan. Ongoing work in various areas will soon be finished,” it said, adding all the machinery needed for cleaning the city during the monsoon “is ready to go”.

The ICT administration said equipment had been distributed to both urban and rural areas, with a particular focus on residential zones. “Should there be heavy rainfall, standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be enacted in all these areas.

According to the local administration, rescue teams equipped with de-watering sets would be on standby during the rains.

“In case of water accumulation, especially in basements, residents can call emergency numbers 15 or 16,” it said, adding the teams would respond promptly to any standing water issues.

“Areas that experienced significant water logging last year are under close watch,” the administration stressed.

It said meetings were held with all relevant departments to prepare for potential issues. Special attention was being given to E-11, which faced severe water problems last year.

The Capital Development Authority's (CDA) environmental wing would be actively monitoring the situation on the roads. Immediate action would be taken if any trees fall during the rains.

“These measures are aimed at minimizing disruptions and ensuring a swift response to any emergencies during the monsoon season,” it noted.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Capital Development Authority All Rains

Recent Stories

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

35 minutes ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

3 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

3 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

4 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

4 hours ago
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

5 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

18 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan