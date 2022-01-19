UrduPoint.com

Preparations Finalized To Vaccinate 210,000 Children Against Polio In Khyber

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Preparations finalized to vaccinate 210,000 children against polio in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Khyber has finalized all preparations for a seven-day polio campaign starting from January 24, 2022.

In this connection additional commissioner Khyber Noor Wali Khan chaired a meeting at the Commissioner Office which was attended by District Health Officer Dr Qasim Abbas, Tehsil Municipal Landi Kotal Shahbaz Khan and officials of health and the education department.

The meeting discussed in detail various issues regarding polio campaigns including refusal cases of polio vaccination and security measures. It was informed that 294 teams had been constituted to administer 210,000.

It was told that foolproof security measures had been made to provide security to vaccination teams. DC has requested parents to get their children protected from the deadly disease of polio by vaccinating them in the upcoming campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Education Landi Kotal January All From

Recent Stories

UVAS holds workshop on ‘Whole Genome Variant Cal ..

15 minutes ago
 Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

44 minutes ago
 5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

2 minutes ago
 39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

2 minutes ago
 4 alleged robbers held

4 alleged robbers held

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldo ..

Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldovagaz to Be Exclusively Commer ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.