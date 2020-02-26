Preparations For 11th Annual 'National Book Fair" In Full Swing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) has started the preparations for the 11th annual "National Book Fair" to promote book reading habit.

This year Annual Book Fair will be celebrated with full enthusiasm as per previous traditions, an official of NBF said here Wednesday.

He said that final date for the mega event is yet to be finalized which will be announced in couple of days.

This book fair will continue for three days in Federal capital in which authors, writers, book lovers, literary persons and students will participate, he stated.

He said that it is big news for book lovers that around 500 stalls will be placed with variety of books .