UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations For 14th August Celebrations In Full Swing

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Preparations for 14th August celebrations in full swing

Despite Eid-ul-Azha is approaching, people of Hazara division like other parts of the country have started preparations for Independence Day celebrations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Despite Eid-ul-Azha is approaching, people of Hazara division like other parts of the country have started preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

All major markets of the cities were decorated with the national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam where heavy downpour recently cannot stop people from the preparations of 14th August.

People have started buying different items like badges, flags, portraits of national heroes and were decorating the motorbikes, cars and even public transport vehicles can also been seen plying with flags and stickers.

To attract the children and other buyers, shopkeepers displayed a variety of items.Like all previous years, locals and tourists were gathering in different parts of Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan with enthusiasm to celebrate the Independence Day.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Vehicles Mansehra Independence Kohistan August Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 6, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Dale Steyn announces Test match cricket retirement

11 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack outside National Can ..

11 hours ago

UAE champions excel at World Para Athletics Junior ..

11 hours ago

Foreign Minister urges UN to intervene over IoK si ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.