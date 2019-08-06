Preparations for 14th August celebrations in full swing

Despite Eid-ul-Azha is approaching, people of Hazara division like other parts of the country have started preparations for Independence Day celebrations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Despite Eid-ul-Azha is approaching, people of Hazara division like other parts of the country have started preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

All major markets of the cities were decorated with the national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam where heavy downpour recently cannot stop people from the preparations of 14th August.

People have started buying different items like badges, flags, portraits of national heroes and were decorating the motorbikes, cars and even public transport vehicles can also been seen plying with flags and stickers.

To attract the children and other buyers, shopkeepers displayed a variety of items.Like all previous years, locals and tourists were gathering in different parts of Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan with enthusiasm to celebrate the Independence Day.