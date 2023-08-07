Preparations for 14th August celebrations kick off in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Independence Day 2023 is still a few days away, but like other parts of the country, Hazara people have already started preparations to celebrate August 14 Despite the heavy rain in Hazara Division, markets in all the cities of the region have been decorated with national flags and pictures of Quaid-e-Azam.

Public transporters and bikers have decorated their vehicles with oversized flags and most shops are filled with Pakistani flags, banners and other items.

Like all previous years, locals and tourists are gathering in different parts of Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan with enthusiasm to celebrate Independence Day.

To celebrate the national day, the district administration of Hazara division has also organized special programs in which rallies, seminars and other activities will be organized involving students, public and media.