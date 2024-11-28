Open Menu

Preparations For 7th Agriculture Census Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held to review matters regarding the 7th Agriculture Census that is scheduled to be started from December 2.

According to the district administration, Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by officials from the relevant departments including Umar Khan, the Divisional Coordinator for the Census, DASP, ADI, and other staff members.

The meeting was briefed on various issues including preparations for this crucial census that aims to ensure the accuracy and transparency of agricultural statistics, providing reliable data for decision-making regarding agriculture development.

The DC said the digital agriculture census was a part of the Pakistani government’s effort to use modern technology to improve the agricultural sector.

