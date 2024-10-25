Preparations for AI, technological advancement expo in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The preparations for Pakistan’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technological Advancement Expo & Seminar, being organised by the South Punjab Secretariat, are in full swing currently.

The event will showcase innovative scientific inventions and product's models developed by public and private universities of South Punjab. The South Punjab Secretariat will support these products by assisting in obtaining patents, copyright protections, and finding sponsors for commercial production.

On the directions of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim, the expo will be held on November 7 at Multan Marquee. Professors, researchers, students, industrialists, businesspersons, experts from various fields, and secretaries from South Punjab will attend it. A meeting was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, to review the expo’s arrangements. Special Secretary Higher education South Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed, Additional Secretaries Atta-ul-Haq and Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Deputy Secretary Services Nayyer Mustafa, and Section Officer Aamir Malik attended the meeting.

Secretary Services, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, while addressing the meeting, said that the AI and Technological Advancement Expo & Seminar will encourage researchers in South Punjab’s academic institutions, providing them with recognition and new income sources, while the community will also be benefited from these innovations.

He said the expo follows the Triple Helix Model, involving academia, industry, and government representatives to ensure products are patented and commercially produced with sponsor support. Representatives from Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan Chambers of Commerce have been invited to participate in expo,he added.

He credited Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani for this unique initiative. He also encouraged inventors or creators of unique products from South Punjab to contact the South Punjab Secretariat, which will play an active role in securing patents, finding sponsors, and supporting inventors.

Special Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed highlighted that coordination with all public and private universities in South Punjab is complete. Around 80 models related to biosciences, artificial intelligence, agriculture, energy conservation, biofuels, smog control, waste management, and more will be displayed at the expo, including product's model created by individuals.