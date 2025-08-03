Open Menu

Preparations For AIOU's Convocation 2025 In Full Swing, Varsity Set To Make History With Consecutive Annual Convocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Preparations for AIOU's convocation 2025 in full swing, Varsity set to make history with consecutive annual convocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Preparations for the 2025 Convocation at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have reached their peak.

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, all concerned departments including the Examination Department, Admission Department, Administration and Estate Office are working tirelessly to ensure the successful execution of this significant academic event, said a press release.

It is noteworthy that Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed office as Vice Chancellor in November 2023. Under his leadership, a successful convocation was held in 2024 and now, with the organization of the convocation for a second consecutive year, the university is set to make a new mark in its history.

Keeping in view the ease and convenience of students, this year’s convocation will also be held chapter-wise, as was done last year.

This will enable the distribution of degrees to graduating students in cities close to their residence. The convocation ceremonies will be organized in major cities across the country including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta (Balochistan) during October and November 2025. Thousands of students will be awarded degrees during these events, in formal recognition of their academic efforts.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that the Open University is playing a prominent role in the promotion of higher education at the national level through its consistent academic services, digital advancements, and student-friendly initiatives. These convocation ceremonies will not only be a memorable moment for students but will also serve as a practical demonstration of the university’s academic prestige and administrative efficiency.

Recent Stories

China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in ..

China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with ..

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

10 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

11 hours ago
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

13 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

15 hours ago
 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

15 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

15 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

16 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan