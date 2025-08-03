(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Preparations for the 2025 Convocation at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have reached their peak.

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, all concerned departments including the Examination Department, Admission Department, Administration and Estate Office are working tirelessly to ensure the successful execution of this significant academic event, said a press release.

It is noteworthy that Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed office as Vice Chancellor in November 2023. Under his leadership, a successful convocation was held in 2024 and now, with the organization of the convocation for a second consecutive year, the university is set to make a new mark in its history.

Keeping in view the ease and convenience of students, this year’s convocation will also be held chapter-wise, as was done last year.

This will enable the distribution of degrees to graduating students in cities close to their residence. The convocation ceremonies will be organized in major cities across the country including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta (Balochistan) during October and November 2025. Thousands of students will be awarded degrees during these events, in formal recognition of their academic efforts.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that the Open University is playing a prominent role in the promotion of higher education at the national level through its consistent academic services, digital advancements, and student-friendly initiatives. These convocation ceremonies will not only be a memorable moment for students but will also serve as a practical demonstration of the university’s academic prestige and administrative efficiency.