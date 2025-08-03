- Home
- Pakistan
- Preparations for AIOU's convocation 2025 in full swing, Varsity set to make history with consecutive ..
Preparations For AIOU's Convocation 2025 In Full Swing, Varsity Set To Make History With Consecutive Annual Convocation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Preparations for the 2025 Convocation at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have reached their peak.
Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, all concerned departments including the Examination Department, Admission Department, Administration and Estate Office are working tirelessly to ensure the successful execution of this significant academic event, said a press release.
It is noteworthy that Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed office as Vice Chancellor in November 2023. Under his leadership, a successful convocation was held in 2024 and now, with the organization of the convocation for a second consecutive year, the university is set to make a new mark in its history.
Keeping in view the ease and convenience of students, this year’s convocation will also be held chapter-wise, as was done last year.
This will enable the distribution of degrees to graduating students in cities close to their residence. The convocation ceremonies will be organized in major cities across the country including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta (Balochistan) during October and November 2025. Thousands of students will be awarded degrees during these events, in formal recognition of their academic efforts.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that the Open University is playing a prominent role in the promotion of higher education at the national level through its consistent academic services, digital advancements, and student-friendly initiatives. These convocation ceremonies will not only be a memorable moment for students but will also serve as a practical demonstration of the university’s academic prestige and administrative efficiency.
Recent Stories
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow on both sides of LoC, across world19 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police pays respect to mothers of martyrs, viewing their duty as a 'sacred devotion'19 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Cricket team on winning T-20 series29 minutes ago
-
PDP President Mehbooba links August 5 reversal to surge in arrests, harassment & terror in IIOJK29 minutes ago
-
Green, white spirit takes over DI Khan ahead of Independence Day39 minutes ago
-
US Consul General pays respects at Iqbal’s mausoleum; visits Badshahi mosque1 hour ago
-
President felicitates Green Shirts on winning T20 series against West Indies2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz to visit Gilgit today to review rains-caused losses, flood situation2 hours ago
-
Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ministers, settler groups2 hours ago
-
Speeding car kills woman near Nazimabad No 13 hours ago
-
Speeding trailer-truck crashes into Karachi home, injured two persons3 hours ago
-
Dutch ambassador completes term in Pakistan, reflects on deep ties10 hours ago