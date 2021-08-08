UrduPoint.com

Preparations For August 14 Celebrations Kicks Off In Hazara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country people of the Hazara division have started preparations for Independence Day celebrations to be held on August 14 (Saturday).

Despite heavy downpours all major markets of the cities in the region have started decoration with national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam, rain could not stop people for the preparations of azadi day.

According to details, there is immense enthusiasm that can be seen in the people and they have started buying different items (badges, flags, portraits of national heroes) and also started decorating the motorbikes, cars and even public transport vehicles with flags and stickers.

To attract the children and other buyers shopkeepers displayed a variety of items. Youth are buying flags and badges and display them in their homes and vehicles. Like all previous years, locals people and tourists are gathering in different parts of Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan with an aim to celebrate Independence Day enthusiastically.

