Preparations for celebrating Independence Day in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The preparations for Independence Day are gaining momentum as the nation will celebrate its 76th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national fervour on August 14.

August 14 is a national holiday in Pakistan. The day is celebrated all across the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks.

In Rawalpindi, preparations for the day are spiking up as vendors have set up stalls of colorful buntings, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes who struggled day and night to achieve a common goal � the creation and safety of the country.

National songs are being played on radio and television, which give the message that the whole nation is united.

The national flag will be hoisted at important buildings to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

Sweets will be distributed among the poor. Special prizes will be awarded to those who best decorate and illuminate their buildings.

The educational institutions will also conduct special programmes on the occasion.