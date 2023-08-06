Open Menu

Preparations For Celebrating Independence Day In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Preparations for celebrating Independence Day in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The preparations for Independence Day are gaining momentum as the nation will celebrate its 76th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national fervour on August 14.

August 14 is a national holiday in Pakistan. The day is celebrated all across the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks.

In Rawalpindi, preparations for the day are spiking up as vendors have set up stalls of colorful buntings, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes who struggled day and night to achieve a common goal � the creation and safety of the country.

National songs are being played on radio and television, which give the message that the whole nation is united.

The national flag will be hoisted at important buildings to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

Sweets will be distributed among the poor. Special prizes will be awarded to those who best decorate and illuminate their buildings.

The educational institutions will also conduct special programmes on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Rawalpindi Independence August TV All Best

Recent Stories

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

33 seconds ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

2 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

4 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan