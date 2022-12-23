UrduPoint.com

Preparations For Christmas In Full Swing

December 23, 2022

Preparations for Christmas in full swing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Preparations to celebrate Christmas are in full swing with candlelight ceremonies held here at several churches.

Members of Christian community, including women and children, will visit churches to attend the prayer sermons. All big and small churches have worn a festive look to celebrate the blessed day.

Several cake cutting ceremonies and seminars in connection with Xmas and birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would also be held across the region. The Sukkur Electric Supply Power Company (SEPCO) on Friday has also announced that there would be no loadshedding.

Bazaars were brimming with people, who had come to buy different Christmas-related items – like trees and other festive material. Loads of women were also seen on several garment brands, which have offered special discount offers.

People were also remained busy to decorate churches with colourful lights, Christmas trees, balloons, greeting cards and other several items of decoration.

Talking to APP, a group of children said that they were very excited to celebrate the annual festival for which they wait for the whole year.

Children said that they have purchased special fancy clothes after spending day and night in the markets and shopping malls as well other costumes like Santa Claus.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the security of the community, especially during church services. Over 200 policemen would protect churches in all major localities in the city and provide security to prayers being held outside the churches.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) of police have been told to personally visit all the hotspots and ensure security of churches and localities falling in their jurisdiction.

