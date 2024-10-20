Open Menu

Preparations For Constitutional Package Completed: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that all preparations for constitutional amendments were completed.

Talking informally with journalists before the cabinet meeting, he said Rana Sanaullah rightly said that this matter would be settled on Sunday.

"Our priority is to move forward with a consensus on the constitutional amendment bill", he said adding that there were other options for constitutional amendment passage were also available.

