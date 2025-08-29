Preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in full swing in Rawalpindi

Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) are at their peak in Rawalpindi as decoration of streets, markets, mosques with colourful lights and green flags has started

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) are at their peak in Rawalpindi as decoration of streets, markets, mosques with colourful lights and green flags has started.

The traditional religious festivity this year will mark the 1500th birth anniversary of the Prophet of mercy (PBUH), according to the Islamic calender. The local administrations have completed their arrangements to ensure that the celebrations on the blessed day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal are held peacefully and with full devotion.

Police department has chalked out a foolproof security plan, surveillance will be conducted through CCTV cameras for the processions on 12th Rabi ul Awwal, the central day for processions.

The traffic police have also devised a special plan regarding uninterrupted traffic flow in the city. The traffic teams will move along with the processions through the prescribed routes.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has made special cleanliness arrangements across the city, symmetrical to the cantonment boards of Rawalpindi and Chaklala.

The spokesman Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) informed APP that the cleanliness of the Cantt areas would be assured. Markets and intersections in the Cantonment area are decorated with colorful lights and banners with welcoming slogans and Quranic verses written on them.

Local Milad committees are organizing various religious gatherings, including Naat recitations, Qawwali programs, and sessions for sending salutations upon the Prophet of mercy (PBUH).

Moreover, shops and stalls have been established to sell badges, stickers, banners and models of Kaaba and Roza e Rasool (PBUH).

The trader communities from Rawalpindi city and Cantt areas have also planned special walkover stalls to encourage processions' participants for their dedication and preparation works.

Rawalpindi has always been considered as one of the top celebrating cities with respect to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Every year peaceful celebrations are arranged throughout the city with devotion and affection, without any panic.