Preparations For Eid Milad-un-Nabi Accelerated

Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:10 PM

The preparations have been accelerated to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manner and with religious fervor in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The preparations have been accelerated to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manner and with religious fervor in the city.

As Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is approaching, the city was being decorated with colourful banners and bulbs.

The roads, streets and buildings were being decorated by the faithfuls with colourful lights and buntings.

A number of programmes were being chalked out to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.

Different Na'at committees in the city had started organizing Na'at competitions to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

Like every year, the government and religious organizations had planned a number of activities to celebrate the annual event.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be observed with religious fervor and respect on October 19.

As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions will be held in all areas of the city.

Strict security arrangements were being made to ensure the security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The Punjab government directed all district and tehsil administration officers to take strict security measures in that regard.

The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will start in the morning from Bunni Chowk and after passing from Circular road, Waris Khan, Murree road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal road, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, will culminate at central Jamia Mosque.

The district administration was finalizing plan for the security of the faithful on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). The entry of tractor-trolley, trucks and other heavy vehicles will be prohibited at the route of the main procession.

The district government will set up a control room for the surveillance of the processions and reviewing security arrangements.

