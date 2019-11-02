UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Begun Across Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:50 AM

Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) begun across country

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) had begun from the start of Rabbiul Awwal, with vendors displaying decorative flags and banners on their shops and stalls, and buildings, both public and private, having been decorated beautifully in various cities.

According to details, special programs are being chalked out to highlight various aspects of the life of the last Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH).

The day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal has special significance in the Islamic Calendar. Muslims believe that almighty Allah's last Prophet (PBUH) was born on this day as a mercy on humanity.

The followers of beloved Muhammad (PBUH) have spent the entire month illuminating their houses with lustrous lights while spreading rose petals in devotion.

Various religious, social and cultural organizations and Milad committees are also busy in finalizing various programs, including Mahafil-e-Naat and Seerat gathering where speakers will highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

'Naat Khawani' and processions are being planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay homage to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) on His birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, vendors have set up colorful stalls with various collection of badges, stickers, flags, and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) across the country.

Talking to private news channel shopkeepers says that with the start of Islamic month of Rabi Ul Awal a number of youngsters, children and elders, all are busy in buying their favorite decorations and wearable from different stalls.

A trader said passion among the citizens, especially youth, is increasing as the festival approaching fast. Crowd of buyers at stalls is larger as compare to previous year, he added.

Owners of buses, trucks, taxis and motorcycles can also be seen decorating their vehicles artistically to pay homage to the last prophet (PBUH).

The radio, television will also air special program to mark the occasion, while newspapers will published special supplements.

Related Topics

Vehicles National University Muslim TV All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

9 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

10 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

10 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

10 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.