Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reached to peak in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where people are decorating houses, shops and vehicles with colourful bunting and lights to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in most befitting manner.

As only four days left in Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, people from all walks of life including students, children, youth and elderly citizens expedited decoration of their houses, bungalows, cars, vehicles, shops and bazaars with green colourful buntings and lights to express their immeasurable love for the last Prophet (PBUH) of Allah Almighty, who was sent as Rehmatul Lilalameen (mercy for entire mankind).

Illuminating her house with colorful buntings and green colour, Anaya Bibi (10), a student of a private school was seen busy like a honeybee giving final touches to decorative items to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with an immense respect and veneration.

Assisted by her parents in decoration of house with colourful buntings and lights at her hometown Pabbi Nowshera, Anaya was placing the colourful buntings at balconies of her two-storey house besides greening its front veranda by her father ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

“Along with my parents, I visited Qissa Khwani bazaar Peshawar from where colourful buntings, green lights and decorative items were brought on the occasion of birthday celebration of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was a perfect role-model for all creatures and mercy for all humanity,” she said.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was an extraordinary husband, a perfect father, and a unique grandfather and loved his children deeply,” said Hafiz Ghafoor Khan, former Dean Islamic Studies Department, Sheikh Zayad Islamic Centre UoP while talking to APP.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) has treated his children and grandchildren with great compassion and kindness, treating them tenderly, he said, adding the last Prophet of Allah showed them how to lead a humane life, and never allowed them to neglect their religious duties.

“Being a respectful husband and a loving father to his children and grandchildren, he showed an outstanding example to his followers about the way of peaceful family life. Whenever Hazrat Fatima (RA) came in front of the Holy Prophet, He (PBUH) had raised from seat as mark of respect and met her with great kindness," he said.

Dr Ghafoor said Allah Almighty had sent His messengers in every period of history to guide humanity and educate them about Allah's commands, adding the entire world had been waiting for the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for many centuries and this long wait was ended with the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was sent as the last Prophet of Allah Almighty for all human creatures.

He said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world, who believed in Allah and the Day of Judgment. The shariah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was regarded as the last message of the Allah, and all the previous shariahs were abolished, he said, adding His (SAWW) guidance had been declared sufficient for all mankind till the end of this world.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had brought a positive revolution in the lives of people, he said, adding He (SAWW) stressed that Muslims should made good behavior with others and kind to women and children.”

Dr Ghafoor said the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a beacon of light for humanity and was called Rehmatul Lil Aalamin due to His noble qualities including kindness, sadiq and amen.

He (SAWW) was a perfect example of an honest, merciful, compassionate, truthful, and brave human being, who showered peace and mercy upon all creatures lived on the face of the earth.

"Muhammad is a Holy Prophet raised by Allah, the creator and sustainer of all human beings for the guidance and happiness of the entire mankind. His qualities of being peace-loving, kind and merciful, generous, modest and his concern for orphans, widows and poorer, his respect for the people of other religions and religious leaders had touched the hearts of everyone," said senior religious scholar Tila Muhammad Siddique.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) forgives even his hard opponents after conquest of Makkah and His simple lifestyle was a good example for the whole of mankind. He said the conquest of Makkah has given a clear lesson to keep moving consistently towards the right direction with a trust in God to achieve a goal, believing in Allah’s help and promoting tolerance, high moral values and forgiveness.

In all wars, he said the last Prophet of Allah led from the front and pardoned all opponents after the victory. Tala Saddique said the last messenger of Allah taught us equality, humanity, and the rights of women. He showed followers the value of respect in social life and simplicity in family life. “The best among you are those, who behave best towards their wives. The best among you is the one, who is kindest to his wife and the worst among you is the one who treats his wife badly”.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a perfect family man for all time and raised four daughters, educated them and married them to pious husbands.

