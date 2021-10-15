Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations reach to peak in KP

UrduPoint.com

Preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with immense respect and religious enthusiasm reached to its peak on Friday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven tribal districts

With only three-day left in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations, people of all 35 districts of KP including seven merged tribal districts expedited illumination of their houses, bungalows, bazaars, markets, mosques and offices with colorful buntings, lights and green flags to show their immeasurable love with the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The owners of buses, trucks, taxis and motorcycles were decorating their vehicles to pay great homage to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

KP Government has announced public holiday on October 19 (Tuesday) where all Government and private organizations, departments, schools, colleges and universities would remain closed.

Government, semi Government organizations, educational institutes, social and religious organizations have finalized different Milad programmes including holding Darood-o-Salam and Naat competitions.

KP Government has decided to hold 'Seerat Conference' on October 19 at Peshawar where Ulema and religious scholars besides Government officials would attend in large number.

The KP Religious Affairs, Hajj and Zakat Department have finalized arrangements for holding of 'Seerat Conference.' In line with the Prime Minister's instructions, the KP Government was celebrating Aashra Rehmatul Lil Aalameen from October 3-13 in the province where Naat and Qirat competitions, seminars, Milad rallies and declamation contests were being held.

In Peshawar, the main Milad procession would be taken out from Milad Chowk Rampura Gate, Hashtnagri where people of all walk of life including religious scholars, academicians, students, civil society and residents would present glowing tributes to matchless services of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the entire humanity.

Another Milad rally would be taken out from Gulbahar Peshawar on October 19 where people would offer 'Naat and Darood Sharif' while going through prescribed routes.

The vendors have established a number of stalls in the province besides processions routes in Peshawar decorated with green banners, badges, stickers and flags.

