Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :With only four days left in the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), preparations are in full swing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people decorated their houses, bungalows, vehicles and markets with colourful lights and buntings to express their love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Like in other provinces, the people in all 35 districts of KP, including those in the seven merged districts expedited preparations to celebrate 12th Rabi ul Awal with great religious enthusiasm on Sunday.

People from all walks of life would participate in Milad functions, Seerat conferences, Naat competitions, seminars, workshops, rallies and declamation contests at central, provincial, district, tehsil and union council levels.

A Seerat conference would be organized in Peshawar where officials, religious scholars and relevant authorities besides civil society would participate in large number.

Milad processions would be taken out from Gulbahar and Milad Chowk Rampura Gate Hashtnagri in Peshawar on 12th Rabi ul Awal where people would recite Darood o Salam and Naats on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Professor Dr Hifazat Ullah Khan, Chairman of Islamiyat Department, Islamia College, Peshawar told APP that prior to the advent of Islam, the Arabs were deprived of all political, social, human and economic rights in the Arabian peninsula, where inhuman customs of slavery, burial of baby girls alive, and tribal guerrilla warfare on petty issues were common phenomena.

He said the absence of representative government, political organizations, law and order institutions, including police and courts besides infighting among Arab tribes over distribution of water, land and mountains' ownership and denying property rights to women had pushed the poor people to the wall at that time of ignorance.

In the pre-Islamic Arab peninsula, he said, the Arabs had never accepted any authority other than the chief of their tribes and cases were decided as per the sweet will of chieftains.

"Slavery at that time was a common practice in the Arab peninsula, where slaves were sold like animals and rate of interests charged on loans by capitalists were exorbitant, resulting in poverty, backwardness and socioeconomic imbalances in the Arab society," he said.

"Women were deprived of almost all rights, including share in inheritance, and were maltreated besides the inhuman practices of burying infant girls alive. Worshiping idols and statues mostly built from stones and woods were in fashion," he added.

In that era of ignorance, he said, the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had proved as a great blessing of Allah Almighty for the entire humanity, including Arabs and non-Arabs.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) broke the shackles of slavery, inequality, cruelty, injustice and eliminated all inhuman practices, including the worship of idols and burying of girls' alive forever, Dr Hifazat said.

In spite of all the bitter experiences of the past, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had set a unique and unprecedented example of tolerance and patience by announcing amnesty for everyone, including his rivals on the historic occasion of the conquest of Makkah.

He (PBUH) had neither taken any revenge nor let others harm anyone and announced open amnesty for all, he said.

In the historical Hajjat-ul-Wida sermon, he said, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized upon justice, equality of all human beings and socioeconomic rights of women, and declared racial supremacy as unacceptable.

He (PBUH) gave the concept of Tauheed (Unity of Allah) that there is none worthy of worship except Allah Almighty, and Muhammad (PBUH) is the last Messenger of Allah.

He said that the last Prophet of Allah declared that there was no superiority of Arabs over the non-Arabs and vice versa, and neither on the basis of gender, colour and caste rather "Taqwa" (Piety) was the only criterion of superiority of an individual over others.

He (PBUH) declared that killing of a person and forceful possessing of another person's property were against the teachings of islam and preached respect for all human beings, including women, minorities and senior citizens.

Dr Hifazat Ullah said, "The Holy Prophet (PBUH) had restored the dignity of women whether she is a mother, a wife, a daughter or a sister, and emphasized on people to treat their women with kindness as they have right over them." He (PBUH) also taught to treat slaves with kindness and give them what the owners eat and wear themselves besides others facilities.

Dr Hifazat said Hajjat-ul-Wida's sermon was a perfect road map to establish lasting peace, bring socioeconomic stability and promote interfaith harmony besides ensuring justice, equality and righteous deeds in a society.

Under an inclusive Milad plan, the KP government has directed all relevant departments to organise Naat and Qirat competitions. The district administration officials have been directed to implement the plan in their respective districts.