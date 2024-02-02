Preparations For General Elections 2024 In District Abbottabad Discussed
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 06:19 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Khalid Iqbal here on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the General Elections 2024.
During the meeting, he finalized election arrangements in collaboration with returning officers, District Police Officer, Omar Tafail, and other officials.
Various aspects including staff training, provision of security, duty arrangements, accessibility to polling stations, transportation, installation of CCTV cameras, maintenance of polling station routes in snowy areas, provision of polling materials, emergency protocols, and provision of suitable vehicles for security and staff as per the Election Commission's directives came under discussion in the meeting.
The DPO assured cooperation from the administration to ensure security and peaceful conduct of elections.
District Election Commissioner, Zeeshan Khan, provided a detailed briefing on transparent access to polling stations, secure polling arrangements, and actions taken by the Election Commission.
The deputy commissioner emphasized provision of water, electricity, ramps for disabled voters and other facilities at polling stations.
He expressed hope that the general elections 2024 would be conducted smoothly, transparently, and securely under the supervision of the district administration, cooperation from all departments, and citizens' support.
