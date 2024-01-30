Preparations for holding free, fair elections to be completed soon: ECP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Preparations for holding free and fair general elections across the country including Sindh are under process and will soon be completed as printing of ballot papers was in progress.

According to a press release, the printing of ballot papers will be completed by February 02 and then their delivery will be initiated with the help of Security institutions, DROs and ROs of the respective provinces.

Election Commission has provided facilities to the voters to get information regarding their vote status through SMS service by sending CNIC number to 8300, the statement said.

This facility will enable people to get information about the polling station where they would have to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, ECP has so far provided training to 0.97 polling staff out of 976000 and the training process will be completed within three days.

The ECP has taken notice of the incident of firing among two political parties activists in Karachi and sought reports from Chief Secretary and IG Sindh so that action can be taken against responsible persons.