Open Menu

Preparations For Holding Free, Fair Elections To Be Completed Soon: ECP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Preparations for holding free, fair elections to be completed soon: ECP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Preparations for holding free and fair general elections across the country including Sindh are under process and will soon be completed as printing of ballot papers was in progress.

According to a press release, the printing of ballot papers will be completed by February 02 and then their delivery will be initiated with the help of Security institutions, DROs and ROs of the respective provinces.

Election Commission has provided facilities to the voters to get information regarding their vote status through SMS service by sending CNIC number to 8300, the statement said.

This facility will enable people to get information about the polling station where they would have to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, ECP has so far provided training to 0.97 polling staff out of 976000 and the training process will be completed within three days.

The ECP has taken notice of the incident of firing among two political parties activists in Karachi and sought reports from Chief Secretary and IG Sindh so that action can be taken against responsible persons.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Firing Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Progress February SMS From

Recent Stories

PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

9 minutes ago
 EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fa ..

EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide

22 minutes ago
 realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

32 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sen ..

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive

49 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

4 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

4 hours ago
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

4 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

5 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan