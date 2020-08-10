Preparations for ID celebration gain momentum

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The preparations to celebrate the Independence Day (ID) gained momentum in the city and people started to purchase national flags, buntings and other items.

The eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk especially Aminpur Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar and Bhowana Bazaar while markets in Jhal Chowk, D-ground, Samanabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza Abad, Mansoorabad, Muhammad Pura, D-Type, etc were full of national flags, buntings, variety of badges, portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other national heroes.

The vendors, stall-holders and shopkeepers decorated their stalls with colorful lights to attract buyers.

The shopkeepers and vendors at Regal Road near Narwala Chowk and Aminpur Bazaar had given green look to their bazaars by displaying varieties of green shirts.

People belonging to different walks of life, including students, are busy in purchasing green and white shirts, portraits of heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

The owners of cars, rickshaws, motorcycles, buses, vans and tractors are also purchasing national flags.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the local administration said the government as well as privateinstitutions had made arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day withfull zeal and zest.