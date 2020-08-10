UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations For ID Celebration Gain Momentum

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Preparations for ID celebration gain momentum

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The preparations to celebrate the Independence Day (ID) gained momentum in the city and people started to purchase national flags, buntings and other items.

The eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk especially Aminpur Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar and Bhowana Bazaar while markets in Jhal Chowk, D-ground, Samanabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza Abad, Mansoorabad, Muhammad Pura, D-Type, etc were full of national flags, buntings, variety of badges, portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other national heroes.

The vendors, stall-holders and shopkeepers decorated their stalls with colorful lights to attract buyers.

The shopkeepers and vendors at Regal Road near Narwala Chowk and Aminpur Bazaar had given green look to their bazaars by displaying varieties of green shirts.

People belonging to different walks of life, including students, are busy in purchasing green and white shirts, portraits of heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

The owners of cars, rickshaws, motorcycles, buses, vans and tractors are also purchasing national flags.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the local administration said the government as well as privateinstitutions had made arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day withfull zeal and zest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road Jhang Independence Market Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ecuador&#039;s President ..

11 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for inclu ..

28 minutes ago

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

37 minutes ago

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

2 hours ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.