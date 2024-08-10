Preparations for I.Day celebrations at peak

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) As the Independence Day is approaching closer, a large number of stalls displaying national flags, bunting, flag-coloured dresses and other accessories have been set up at markets and streets to attract buyers across the Sukkur division.

The patriotic youngsters, especially children, can be seen around these stalls, buying flags, bunting, badges and Jashan-i-Azadi dresses to finalize their preparations for celebrating the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

In Sukkur, vendors have set up stalls of colourful bunties, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes who struggled day and night to achieve a common goal.

National songs nowadays are in the air which gives the message that the whole nation is united and tidy. The national flags would be hoisted at all important buildings to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

Local FM and Radio Pakistan Khairpur has chalk out series of special programmes in connection with the Independence Day celebrations to highlight the progress made by the country in different fields since its inception.