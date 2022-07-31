UrduPoint.com

Preparations For Independence Day Celebrations Kick Off In Hazara Division

Published July 31, 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Despite heavy rains all over the Hazara division and two weeks ahead of Independence Day (August 14), people have started arrangements to celebrate 14th August as independence day in the city.

Although heavy downpours stuck life all across the Hazara division still people are busy decorating major markets of the cities with the national flags and portraits of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a part of the Independence Day celebrations.

According to details, people were enthusiastic and they have started buying different items (badges, flags, portraits of national heroes) and also started decorating the motorbikes, cars and even public transport vehicles with flags and stickers.

To attract children and other buyers shopkeepers also displayed a variety of items. Youth is buying flags and badges and displaying them at their homes and vehicles. Like all previous years, locals and tourists would gather in different parts of Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur districts with enthusiasm to celebrate Independence Day.

More Stories From Pakistan

