Preparations For Independence Day Celebrations Gain Momentum

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Preparations for Independence Day celebrations have gained momentum in the garrison city with people and organizations paying attention to all the details and arrangements imperative to mark the grand day in style.

According to the program finalized in Rawalpindi division, the day, like other parts of the country, would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The day is celebrated all over the country every year with flag-raising ceremonies, paying tributes to the national heroes and fireworks on its eve.

In Rawalpindi, vendors have set up stalls of colourful bunties, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes who struggled day and night to achieve a common goal.

National songs nowadays are in the air which gives the message that the whole the nation is united and tidy.

The national flags would be hoisted at all important buildings to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

