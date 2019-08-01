Preparations for Independence Day celebrations gain pace in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

With the start of August month, Independence Day celebrations here Thursday gained pace in all the districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas to celebrate the momentous day in most befitting manner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :With the start of August month, Independence Day celebrations here Thursday gained pace in all the districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas to celebrate the momentous day in most befitting manner.

People from all walks of life including children, boys and girls were seen in large number in different markets of the city and cantonment while purchasing national flags, stickers and badges ahead of independent day celebrations.

The people's crowd was witnessed ancient Qisakhwani, Khyber and Hasthangri bazaars in the city where shopkeepers brought huge quantity of stock of national flags, badges, stickers and masks to attract buyers on occasion of independence Day.

The people were hoisting the national flags on their houses and vehicles in all cities, villages, markets, bazaars, streets and towns of the province to express love with their country.

The national flags and stickers carrying photos of leaders of Pakistan Movement are being sold like a hot cakes and enthusiasm of people especially of youth and children is spectacular.

The children are being seen busy in selecting different sizes of flags, stickers, badges and buntings with so many designs in different markets and shops.

Khushal Khan, 20, a resident of Dir Lower who came to Peshawar to buy national flags, stickers and badges at Qisakhwani bazaar told APP that he came here along with his father to purchase national flags and stickers for my brothers, friends and relatives to celebrate independence day with full enthusiasm.

"I am very happy to see so many sizes of buntings, flags and stickers and selection for me is difficult due to abundance of colourful designs,' he said adding "I bought 5,00 stickers, flags and badges for myself, friends and relatives to celebrate the historic day with passion " he said.

He said we have planned a comprehensive programme to come to Peshawar again on August 14 to watch national flag hoisting ceremonies here.

Khan, a printer from Qisakhwani Bazaar told APP that people's demands for stickers, badges and national flags were overwhelming this year and printers were working till late night to meet the orders.

He said decorative items were in high demand these days including national flags, multi-coloured garlands, badges, 'Minar-e-Pakistan and Islamia College models, coloured masks and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam and national heroes.

Adeel said most enthusiastic are the youth and children who are busy in collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles, bikes, cars and houses with national flags and special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

The vendors on roadsides are also attracting huge public response and are expecting to get maximum profit this year.

The political, educational, social and literary organisations also planned various programmes in connection with the day.

The organizers of schools and colleges are giving final touches to declamation contests, poetry and national songs programmes.