Preparations for Independence Day in full swings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, preparations for the 77th Independence Day are in full swing here in the provincial metropolis as the day is approaching fast and the sale of national flags has increased.

Preparations for Independence Day are going on in full swing across the city and all the government and private departments are busy finalizing special programs for day. In this connection the main ceremony will be held at Huzuri Bagh, in which Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will participate as the chief guest.

Government and private organizations are arranging special programs. The departments will present various shows including a flower show, tableaus, dramas, speeches, etc. during five days from August 10-14.

Tasks have been given to various departments to celebrate I-Day in a grand manner. Government and private buildings would be decorated with national flags. Bazaars, decorated in connection with Independence Day celebrations, have begun to bustle. Stalls have large flags, including flags with a green crescent, colourful clothes and ornaments, children's masks, badges, watches, ponies, catchers, bangles and hats.

Everyone wishes to celebrate this day with full enthusiasm, that's why patriotic citizens are busy preparations.

Some want a flag for their car, some are putting a flag on a motorcycle. Some people are buying national flags to decorate their houses, while some are busy buying small flags and badges. In this connection, some people are buying green crescent bangles for women and girls.

Citizens say that shopping is going on for children, while little children are also taking the lead in purchasing items on the occasion of Independence Day. Shopkeepers say that this time the prices of things are much higher than last year.

The local business community is busy making national flags, buntings, pictures of national heroes, and stickers here at Anarkali Bazaar, Ichhra Bazaar, Lohari, Qilla Luchhman Singh, Gwalmandi, Sadar Bazaar, Allama Iqbal Town Moon Market etc. Businesses of these items at all big stores as well as by roadside vendors remain at their peak, which shows the zeal of people of all ages.

It may be mentioned here that the police, on the directive of the city police officer, have planned to make foolproof security arrangements in the provincial metropolis to avoid any untoward incident on Independence Day. Police officials will also be deployed on the rooftops of buildings to monitor suspected movements.