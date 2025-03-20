Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques

The second ten days of Ramadan will end tomorrow and the preparations for Itikaf in mosques across the country have reached the final stages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The second ten days of Ramadan will end tomorrow and the preparations for Itikaf in mosques across the country have reached the final stages.

Like other parts of the country, special arrangements have been completed in Punjab for Itikaf in mosques specially in Lahore.

Thousands of Muslims will observe Itikaf tomorrow on Friday. Arrangements for Itikaf have been completed in Royal Mosque (Badshahi Masjid) and other mosques of the province.

More than 600 people will observe Itikaf in Badshahi Mosque, Punjab Auqaf Department official sources confirmed.

Under the supervision of the Punjab Au­qaf Department, arrangements for social seclusion (Itikaf) are being made in the province’s top 100 endowed mosques, including Jamia Masjid Data Darbar and other historically significant mosques, they said.

In Jamia Masjid Data Darbar, the city of seclusion has been divided into four sectors for over two thousand seclusion seekers.

The process of setting up cabins named after Baba Ghousia, Baba Farid, Baba Bahoo, and Baba Ahmad Raza has begun in the designated sectors.

Special arrangements are being made for the security of those secluding at all parts of the province.

Unauthorized individuals and person­alities will not be allowed entry into the seclusion cabins, and legal action will be taken against violators. Around 2,000 in­dividuals are likely to be accommodated in the Data Darbar complex.

Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Commit­tee , Maulana Syed Abdul Kabir Azad, will welcome the congregants at Badshahi Mosque. Convenor Langar Committee, Mian Saeed, is responsible for provid­ing facilities including food for Sehri and Iftar to the congregants in the Data Dar­bar complex.

Similarly, in other big cities of the province including Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Rawalpindi, all out efforts have been finalised to conduct a ten-day spiritual activity.