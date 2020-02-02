UrduPoint.com
Preparations For 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 03:00 PM

Preparations for 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the entire Pakistani nation was standing with the people of held Kashmir in their just cause of freedom.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the preparations related to Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said, with the grace of Allah Almighty, the struggle of people of held Kashmir would yield positive result.

Ather Ali Khan said, "India's fate is defeat, adding that the morale of innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) is high and Indian cannot suppress their right to freedom by force".

It is pertinent to mention here that Alhamra during its different programmes, would highlight the atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people.

Exhibition "Blood in the Valley" will demand the international community to meet the justice requirements.

In a seminar "Freedom Right of Kashmiris" tribute would be paid to the struggle of Kashmiris.

Kashmir Solidarity Walk will show complete solidarity with the people of held Kashmir for their right of self determination.

Dramas "Rung Laye ga Lahoo", "Taleem" and others programmes would also be organized.

