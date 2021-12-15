Preparations for LG elections completed; 12.668 mln voters to exercise right to vote on Dec 19

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner Wednesday said that all preparations for conduct of free, fair and transparent local body elections to be held on December 19 in 17 districts of the province have been completed where more than 12.668 million voters would exercise their right to vote

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner Wednesday said that all preparations for conduct of free, fair and transparent local body elections to be held on December 19 in 17 districts of the province have been completed where more than 12.668 million voters would exercise their right to vote.

According to the office of KP Election Commissioner 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female voters would exercise their right to vote. Polling will start at 8:00 a.m. and will continue till 5:00 p.m. without any break.

The Election Commission has set up a grievance cell for the polling day for redressal of grievances and complaints of people who can lodge their complaint at telephone number 091-9214137.

The districts in which these elections are taking place include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

It said that a total of 9223 polling stations and 28892 polling booths have been set up for these elections, out of which 4188 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 2507 more sensitive.

It said that a total 689 candidates would contest for city mayor and tehsil chairman slots while 19285 for general seats in village and neighborhood councils, 3870 for women seats, 7428 for labor and farmer seats, 6011 for youth seats and 293 for minority seats.

The election campaign will end on the night between December 17 and 18, it added.