UrduPoint.com

Preparations For LG Elections Completed; 12.668 Mln Voters To Exercise Right To Vote On Dec 19

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:01 PM

Preparations for LG elections completed; 12.668 mln voters to exercise right to vote on Dec 19

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner Wednesday said that all preparations for conduct of free, fair and transparent local body elections to be held on December 19 in 17 districts of the province have been completed where more than 12.668 million voters would exercise their right to vote

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner Wednesday said that all preparations for conduct of free, fair and transparent local body elections to be held on December 19 in 17 districts of the province have been completed where more than 12.668 million voters would exercise their right to vote.

According to the office of KP Election Commissioner 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female voters would exercise their right to vote. Polling will start at 8:00 a.m. and will continue till 5:00 p.m. without any break.

The Election Commission has set up a grievance cell for the polling day for redressal of grievances and complaints of people who can lodge their complaint at telephone number 091-9214137.

The districts in which these elections are taking place include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

It said that a total of 9223 polling stations and 28892 polling booths have been set up for these elections, out of which 4188 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 2507 more sensitive.

It said that a total 689 candidates would contest for city mayor and tehsil chairman slots while 19285 for general seats in village and neighborhood councils, 3870 for women seats, 7428 for labor and farmer seats, 6011 for youth seats and 293 for minority seats.

The election campaign will end on the night between December 17 and 18, it added.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Hangu Male Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat Swabi Tank Buner December Women All Million P

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Turkey&#039;s foreign mini ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Turkey&#039;s foreign minister

32 minutes ago
 Govt cuts down POL prices up to Rs7 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices up to Rs7 per litre

35 minutes ago
 Christian community rendered invaluable services t ..

Christian community rendered invaluable services to Pakistan: Sh Rashid

13 seconds ago
 Ex-Leeds winger Cibicki found guilty in yellow car ..

Ex-Leeds winger Cibicki found guilty in yellow card betting scam

15 seconds ago
 EU Provides Moldova With Extra $67Mln Emergency Pa ..

EU Provides Moldova With Extra $67Mln Emergency Package to Mitigate Gas Supply C ..

16 seconds ago
 Punjab Assembly passes three bills

Punjab Assembly passes three bills

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.