Preparations For Mega Festival “Derajat 2025 ” In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Preparations for mega festival "Derajat 2025 " in full swing

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Preparations for “Derajat 2025”, festival to be held form March 30 to April 20 in Dera Ismail Khan is in full swing.

A three-week grand festival ‘Derajat 2025’ will commence from March 30 to April 20 in Dera Ismail Khan, and was organised by the divisional administration, DI Khan, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

Visitors can see variety of attractions, including Derajat Off-Road challenge, mela aspan, meena bazaar for ladies, art exhibition, tent pegging, horse and cattle show, pet show, wrestling, gymnastics, cultural dances, grand mushaira, qirat and naat competition and other local sports would be part of this festival.

The festival will also feature a variety of events, including kabaddi, wrestling, horse-riding, bull-racing, pet shows, poetry recitations, Naat and speech competitions, and separate art exhibitions for men and women.

The main inaugural ceremony of DeraJat-2025 would be held on April 5, 2025 at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, while the ‘Mela-Aspan’ festival would take place from April 6 to April 8, 2025 at Meela Ground.

The festivities of DeraJat will start on Chand raat with Ladies Meena Bazar at Town Hall and would be continued until April 20, 2025, culminating in a closing ceremony at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex. Additionally, the grand "Off-Road Challenge" event is scheduled from April 17 to April 20, 2025, at the CPEC site in Yarik.

The KP govt has directed the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan to make all necessary arrangements for this purpose in addition to streamlining the departments of tourism, local govt  rural development,  Sports department, municipal  and other departments.

The festival’s major event  Off Road Challenge will start from April 17 to 20. More than 120 top racers are expected to participate in 17 different categories. Prominent racers such as Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan,  Deena Patel ,Zain Mehmood, Roni Patel,Tusna Patel Salma Marwat are expected to participate in the mega event.

