Preparations For Natural Disasters Reviewed In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A crucial meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) II Bushra Mansoor to review preparations for potential floods and natural disasters.
The ADC emphasized the need for all institutions to work together to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.
Bushra Mansoor instructed the municipal authorities to fully activate the disposal stations and ensure the availability of standby generators to tackle potential flooding and drainage issues.
She announced the establishment of a District Disaster Emergency Control Room at the DC Office, which will operate 24/7 with officials from all departments on shift duty to enhance coordination.
The ADC directed the municipal officials to prepare a contingency plan for low-lying areas, improve the drainage system, and clean sewage drains and gutters in advance. She also instructed the Municipal Corporation officers to set up heatstroke camps in the same locations as last year, considering the increasing heat.
The meeting was attended by officials from revenue, police, Rangers, municipal, health, and other relevant departments.
The District Health Officer assured that preparations were complete, hospitals were alerted, and medical staff was bound to ensure the availability of ambulances and medicines.
The ADC stressed that all department officials should be prepared to handle any emergency situation.
