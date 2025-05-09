Open Menu

Preparations For Natural Disasters Reviewed In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Preparations for natural disasters reviewed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A crucial meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) II Bushra Mansoor to review preparations for potential floods and natural disasters.

The ADC emphasized the need for all institutions to work together to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.

Bushra Mansoor instructed the municipal authorities to fully activate the disposal stations and ensure the availability of standby generators to tackle potential flooding and drainage issues.

She announced the establishment of a District Disaster Emergency Control Room at the DC Office, which will operate 24/7 with officials from all departments on shift duty to enhance coordination.

The ADC directed the municipal officials to prepare a contingency plan for low-lying areas, improve the drainage system, and clean sewage drains and gutters in advance. She also instructed the Municipal Corporation officers to set up heatstroke camps in the same locations as last year, considering the increasing heat.

The meeting was attended by officials from revenue, police, Rangers, municipal, health, and other relevant departments.

The District Health Officer assured that preparations were complete, hospitals were alerted, and medical staff was bound to ensure the availability of ambulances and medicines.

The ADC stressed that all department officials should be prepared to handle any emergency situation.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

2 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

6 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

15 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

15 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

15 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

15 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

15 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

15 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan