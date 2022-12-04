UrduPoint.com

Preparations For Pak Vs Eng Second Test Match Reach At It's Peak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Preparations for Pak vs Eng second test match reach at it's peak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Preparations for the second test match between Pakistan and England cricket teams at Multan Cricket Stadium have reached at its peak.

The second test match was scheduled in the city on December 9.

Grand arrangements were being made by keeping in view the arrival of a large number of cricket fans from across the South Punjab.

Renovation of the cricket stadium was underway despite the Sunday holiday as Multan Waste Management Company workers were busy in thoroughly cleaning the stadium.

All the seats of the stadium's enclosures have been washed and the stadium's entrance gates, outer parking area, and the roads leading to the cricket stadium were being cleaned.

MWMC would also perform cleanliness arrangements during a test match.

More Stories From Pakistan

