Preparations For Pakistan-England Test Series Completed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The district administration has completed all necessary arrangements for the upcoming

Pakistan-England Test series.

The Multan Cricket Stadium and designated routes have been fully decorated, and comprehensive

cleaning efforts have been ensured for the convenience of cricket fans.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu on Tuesday inspected the stadium, hotels, and travel routes

in detail to oversee the arrangements. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif along with other district and police officials, provided a thorough briefing on the preparations.

The security plan and proposed accommodations for both the Pakistan and England cricket teams had been finalized, said the deputy commissioner.

The designated route for the teams will proceed from Romanza Hotel in DHA through Mati Tal, Northern Bypass, and Vehari Road, leading to the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Special cleaning and management services will be put in place along the stadium routes, ensuring a smooth and festive environment for the cricket matches.

