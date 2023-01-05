UrduPoint.com

Preparations For Presiding Officer's Election Gains Momentum In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Political activities for the election of the Presiding Officer in four Tehsils of district Abbottabad including Havelian, Lora Tehsil, Abbottabad, and Tehsil Lower Tanawal are in full swing.

Local leadership of PML-N and PTI is busy influencing councilors and getting their desired results of the Presiding Officer elections formerly known as Naib Nazim.

According to the details, Tehsil Abbottabad has 192 members, Haveliyan has 55, Lora has 36 and Lower Tanaal has 25 members. In Tehsil Havelian and Lora although PML-N is dominating the situation has been slightly changed as the Teshil Mayor Havelian Atif Munsif who won the elections as an independent candidate has joined PTI and some of the Neighborhood Chairmen have also joined hands with PTI while earlier PML-N had a clear majority.

After the changing scenario, tough competition is also expected in Tehsil Havelian for the elections which were earlier considered one-sided.

On the other side, PTI has shown good strength for Tehsil Abbottabad and Tehsil Lower Tanawal and dominates with the majority of the Tehsil council members.

The leadership of both major parties is keen to see people from their respective parties on the chair of Tehsil Presiding and has started an enthusiastic campaign. PTI and PML-N district Abbottabad bodies were working hard day and night to convince the members and using different tactics to get votes from the council.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and Member of the Provincial Assembly, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha are lobbying for the PML-N and they are ahead of others, especially in Tehsil Havelian. PML-N has claimed that thirty-five members of the council have shown their confidence in their candidate.

