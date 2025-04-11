Preparations For 'Punjab Culture Day' Celebration Finalised
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzab Awan reviewed preparations for Punjab Culture Day, which would be celebrated with great enthusiasm across all four districts of the division on April 14.
The meeting was informed that a variety of cultural events would be organized both at public and private levels to showcase the rich heritage of Punjab. Educational institutions would host cultural activities, and government officials and staff will wear traditional Punjabi attire on the day.
The Arts Council Complex would host vibrant programs including a Punjabi poetry recital (mushaira), painting competitions, debates, and other cultural performances.
A traditional ‘dera’ promoting Punjabi culture would be set up at the Botanical Garden under the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). Punjabi-themed decorations and activities would also be displayed in markets, shopping malls, and bazaars.
To encourage public participation, cultural elements would be incorporated into motorway service areas, where staff of tuck shops and hotels would don traditional Punjabi dress.
The University of Sargodha’s Departments of History and Punjabi are also planning special events to mark the occasion.
Addressing the meeting,the Commissioner Jehanzab Awan said the core objective of celebrating Culture Day is to promote Punjab’s ancient traditions and connect the younger generation with their cultural roots.
“Preserving Punjabi culture is our collective responsibility. Punjab Culture Day is an important opportunity to pay tribute to our thousands-year-old heritage,” he said, urging citizens to wear traditional clothes and promote local music, cuisine, and crafts on the day.
The meeting was attended by all four Deputy Commissioners,Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, Director Colleges Naheed Naz, Director Arts Council Asad Rabbani, Director Schools education, and professors from the University of Sargodha.
