Open Menu

Preparations For Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima Completed: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Preparations for Raiwind tableeghi ijtima completed: commissioner

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood announced that all municipal and security arrangements for the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima, set to commence on Oct 31, have been completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood announced that all municipal and security arrangements for the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima, set to commence on Oct 31, have been completed.

The first phase of the gathering will run until Nov 3, 2024.

During a visit to the Raiwind Ijtima center on Wednesday, the Commissioner received briefings from district administration officials regarding the preparations. Security arrangements include the deployment of police and traffic wardens, ensuring safety and smooth traffic flow during the event.

The district administration has also established a hospital with ten beds and six medical dispensaries to provide healthcare services to attendees.

Additional CCTV cameras have been installed for monitoring purposes, ensuring effective oversight of the event.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and noted that there is strong coordination between the administration and the event organizers. The organizers also conveyed their confidence in the municipal and security measures in place.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, DIG Operations Dr. Faisal Kamran, DG LDA Tahir Farooq, AC Raiwind Dr. Zainab Tahir, and representatives from LWMC, LDA, Rescue 1122, WASA, and other relevant departments were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Police Visit Traffic Rescue 1122 Event All From

Recent Stories

KU develops curricula to address current, future n ..

KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

39 minutes ago
 Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

38 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

38 minutes ago
 IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

38 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

38 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

38 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

51 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

51 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

1 hour ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

1 hour ago
 Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

34 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of yo ..

Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan