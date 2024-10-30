Preparations for Raiwind tableeghi ijtima completed: commissioner

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood announced that all municipal and security arrangements for the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima, set to commence on Oct 31, have been completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood announced that all municipal and security arrangements for the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima, set to commence on Oct 31, have been completed.

The first phase of the gathering will run until Nov 3, 2024.

During a visit to the Raiwind Ijtima center on Wednesday, the Commissioner received briefings from district administration officials regarding the preparations. Security arrangements include the deployment of police and traffic wardens, ensuring safety and smooth traffic flow during the event.

The district administration has also established a hospital with ten beds and six medical dispensaries to provide healthcare services to attendees.

Additional CCTV cameras have been installed for monitoring purposes, ensuring effective oversight of the event.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and noted that there is strong coordination between the administration and the event organizers. The organizers also conveyed their confidence in the municipal and security measures in place.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, DIG Operations Dr. Faisal Kamran, DG LDA Tahir Farooq, AC Raiwind Dr. Zainab Tahir, and representatives from LWMC, LDA, Rescue 1122, WASA, and other relevant departments were present.