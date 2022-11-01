UrduPoint.com

Preparations For Singing Contest At Alhamra Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Preparations for singing contest at Alhamra reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :An important meeting was held here on Tuesday to review preparations for the All Punjab Singing Competition, 'Voice of Punjab', at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall here.

Presiding over a meeting, Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that audition for the contest would be held on Monday, competitions would continue on Nov 2-3 and the final contest would be held on Nov 4.

He said all preparations for the Voice of Punjab had been made. So far, 500 young artistes from Punjab have registered themselves for participation in the competition, he added.

One-lakh rupees cash prize would be awarded to the winner, the 2nd position holder would get Rs 50,000, and the third would get Rs 30,000 cash prize.

